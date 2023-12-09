Adopt North East celebrates five years of helping children find loving families

Since launching five years ago, Adopt North East has found loving families for nearly 500 children needing a forever home.

The regional adoption agency first opened its doors in December 2018 to provide adoption services on behalf of Gateshead, Newcastle, Northumberland, North Tyneside, and South Tyneside council’s.

The Agency has helped hundreds of people in the North East realise their dream of becoming a parent and supported over a thousand families in their adoption journey.

Leading the agency is Senior Manager Nik Flavell, who has reflected on the agency’s achievements: “We’re all extremely proud of everything we have achieved since opening our doors five years ago.

"A recent Inspection of our Service commended our work and in particular the passion and commitment of staff to help children live in safe and loving homes."

He has stressed however that there are children waiting right now for their forever families.

Five years of Adopt North East

“As the largest adoption agency in the North East we’re always looking for more adopters to start their journey with us.

"We know that many in the region have been impacted by the cost-of-living crisis and face economic uncertainty – however, we would encourage anyone interested in opening their homes and lives to a child to get in touch - there is financial support available for those on low incomes. We will be with you every step of the way.”

Among Adopt North East’s growing community of adopters is Lynn* who benefited from the ongoing support and guidance the agency offers throughout the process.

Speaking of her experience, she said: “I feel a huge sense of gratitude to Adopt North East for welcoming me into the adoption process with them. I have felt a greater degree of empathy and support here than in any other agency I have been in touch with.

“I have been impressed by the professionalism in each interaction. The training was delivered to a very high standard, and I feel very grateful to have had the opportunity to seriously reflect on my life-changing decision to adopt”.

Susan* adopted her daughter through the agency three years ago after caring for her from the day of birth as an early permeance carer.

She said: “We were really keen on having a little one and adopting a younger child - after being supported and trained to provide early permanence for a child we knew that was the best route to a family for us.

"We wanted to adopt a child as young as possible so we had all of their early experiences and could be there for their first steps and be a stable home for that child.

“For her and for us it’s been the best decision we could have made and we had someone from Adopt North East with us the whole way through.”

More than 20 children are waiting to be adopted right now. Get in touch with them at any time to find out more about adoption, the ongoing support you would receive and how to join one of its informal, warm, and honest information events.