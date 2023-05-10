Adorable black cat looking for his forever home after 230 day wait

An adorable young cat, who was rescued as a stray with a serious infection in both ears has been nursed back to health, ready for a loving home. However, no-one wants to adopt him.

Eddie, who is believed to be around 2 years old, is currently at the RSCPA’s rehoming centre in Yarm Lane, Great Ayton. He is said to love human company, but has struggled to find a forever home.

Staff at the RSPCA believe that his colour might be putting people off rehoming Eddie, as they have found black and white cats take longer to rehome than other cats.

Eddie was picked up last September from the Stockton-on-Tees area, where a concerned member of the public had kept him after finding the stray cat.

Both of his ears had ulcerated and had caused sore, bald patches. After many months of care and treatment, Eddie was nursed back to health.

Despite Eddie having a loving personality, and the fact he can live with secondary-aged children, he has only had one application and is now Great Ayton’s longest staying resident.

The RSPCA have recognised and reported on a slow down on rehoming due to the cost of living crisis, as the number of animals being rehomed from their centres has dropped by 8%, while the intake of animals has increased by the same amount.

Beverley Dunn, the centre’s cattery supervisor said: “Eddie is an amazing cat who came to us as a stray after being found with extremely bad ears. He had to endure weeks and weeks of treatment and wear a protective cone to stop him scratching them, but he coped so well and just got on with it. His ears are now fully healed and he really deserves to find his forever home after the health issues he’s endured.

“He’s a gorgeous, affectionate boy who loves human company and as much fuss and attention as you can give him, although his second favourite pastime is playing

with a ping pong ball.

“Unfortunately black, and black and white cats are not as popular as tabby and ginger cats - and it always takes us considerably longer to find them loving new homes.

“The perfect owners are out there somewhere for Eddie and we’d encourage anyone who has been moved by his story, and is in a position to be able to offer him a wonderful new home, to apply through our website .”

Eddie the cat, who is still waiting to be adopted.

Alongside Eddie are lots of others black, and black and white cats which are all looking for a loving home. The cats searching for their forever family include Harry , Shamus , Millie , Morgan, Josie , Digi and Tal .

