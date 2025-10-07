All 15 of these cute North East pets are looking for a forever home

Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter has a number of animals that are looking for their forever home.
The shelter, which was established in 1896, helps animals that are unwanted, neglected, abused and abandoned - as well as reuniting lost animals with their owners and finding loving new homes for those who are no longer wanted.
Take a look and see if you can open your heart and home to a new four-legged friend!
1. Looking for a home
All these pets at Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter are searching for a home. | Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter
2. Millie (Staffordshire Bull Terrier Cross)
Millie is an absolute delight of a lass who is now venturing into her twilight years and therefore looking for a loving retirement home with a family who are happy to keep up with her demands for all the attention and all of the fuss she very politely craves. | Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter
3. Tallulah (Staffordshire Bull Terrier Cross)
Tallulah is the most wonderful and beautiful, friendly, young girl. Tallulah was actually abandoned at the shelter and was, understandably, shy and nervous when she first arrived into care. It can still take her a very brief moment to make friends – but once she has – she is all in and will gladly sit and have cuddles and fuss all day! | Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter
4. Waffle (Shar Pei)
Waffle is a sweet girl who unfortunately can find the world a bit of a scary place. Staff suspect she hasn’t had an easy life before arriving at the shelter and it took her a while to warm up to the team. Now she is a little more settled in, she has particularly bonded to one member of staff and is very affectionate towards her, however she does remain aloof and worried about other team members – she is happy to go for walks with them, but becomes uncomfortable if they attempt to give her any attention. | Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter