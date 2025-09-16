All 17 of these lovable North East pets are looking for a forever home

Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter has a number of animals that are looking for their forever home.
The shelter, which was established in 1896, helps animals that are unwanted, neglected, abused and abandoned - as well as reuniting lost animals with their owners and finding loving new homes for those who are no longer wanted.
Take a look and see if you can open your heart and home to a new four-legged friend!
1. Looking for a home
All these pets at Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter are searching for a home. | Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter
2. Crash (German Shepherd Cross)
Crash is a sweet young lad who needs a little helping building his confidence. He is a lovely boy who can be quite reliant on the company of people, he needs a family who are able to give him plenty of attention, but who are also able to help him develop a little more independence. He is a sensitive and intelligent lad who will need some further training in the home – working on some basic manners and his separation anxiety. | Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter
3. Cornelius
Cornelius is a lovely, confident lad who has been nothing short of a delight during his time here at the shelter! He is a very friendly boy who took no time at all to settle in. He will be straight over to say hello to everyone he meets – he absolutely loves being made a fuss of and spending time with his human friends! | Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter
4. Maple (Staffordshire Bull Terrier Cross)
Maple is a very affectionate, energetic and impulsive girl who definitely enjoys life in the fast lane! Her new owners should be experienced in training dogs, able to keep up with her and most importantly have a sense of humour! She is a lovely lady but can be a bit of a whirlwind at times. She always means well, but doesn’t always know how to control what she is feeling and needs someone to help her with this. | Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter