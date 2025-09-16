All 17 of these lovable North East pets are looking for a forever home

4 . Maple (Staffordshire Bull Terrier Cross)

Maple is a very affectionate, energetic and impulsive girl who definitely enjoys life in the fast lane! Her new owners should be experienced in training dogs, able to keep up with her and most importantly have a sense of humour! She is a lovely lady but can be a bit of a whirlwind at times. She always means well, but doesn’t always know how to control what she is feeling and needs someone to help her with this. | Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter