All 19 of these adorable North East pets are looking for a forever home

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 9th Sep 2025, 15:00 BST

These beautiful pets are all looking to find their forever home in the North East.

Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter has a number of animals that are looking for their forever home.

The shelter, which was established in 1896, helps animals that are unwanted, neglected, abused and abandoned - as well as reuniting lost animals with their owners and finding loving new homes for those who are no longer wanted.

Here are 19 cute animals who are in need of a home - you can find out more at: https://www.dogandcatshelter.com/.

Take a look and see if you can open your heart and home to a new four-legged friend!

All these pets at Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter are searching for a home.

1. Looking for a home

All these pets at Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter are searching for a home. | Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter

Photo Sales
Ralf is a lovely little lad who is just full of character! He absolutely loves spending time with his humans and will be straight on to your knee for a cuddle. He can be quite a vocal boy and isn’t afraid to let you know what he wants. Ralf can struggle when left on his own and so is looking for a family who are around a lot of the time to keep him company.

2. Ralf (Yorkshire Terrier Cross)

Ralf is a lovely little lad who is just full of character! He absolutely loves spending time with his humans and will be straight on to your knee for a cuddle. He can be quite a vocal boy and isn’t afraid to let you know what he wants. Ralf can struggle when left on his own and so is looking for a family who are around a lot of the time to keep him company. | Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter

Photo Sales
Augustus is the sweetest little lad, he is your typical puppy, full of beans, mischief and energy. Augustus is everything you’d expect from a puppy, he needs to learn all of the basics and has a tendency to jump up and be mouthy at times, but his love for food should make training a lot easier!

3. Augustus (Lurcher)

Augustus is the sweetest little lad, he is your typical puppy, full of beans, mischief and energy. Augustus is everything you’d expect from a puppy, he needs to learn all of the basics and has a tendency to jump up and be mouthy at times, but his love for food should make training a lot easier! | Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter

Photo Sales
Molly is a lovely girl who has spent some time in a foster home until she was ready for rehoming. Her foster carers have reported that she’s a very friendly girl, who likes to sit on the sofa with her humans and be made a fuss of. She is happy to go up to any visitors and say hello!

4. Molly

Molly is a lovely girl who has spent some time in a foster home until she was ready for rehoming. Her foster carers have reported that she’s a very friendly girl, who likes to sit on the sofa with her humans and be made a fuss of. She is happy to go up to any visitors and say hello! | Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:PetsAnimalsNorth East
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice