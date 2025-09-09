All 19 of these adorable North East pets are looking for a forever home

2 . Ralf (Yorkshire Terrier Cross)

Ralf is a lovely little lad who is just full of character! He absolutely loves spending time with his humans and will be straight on to your knee for a cuddle. He can be quite a vocal boy and isn’t afraid to let you know what he wants. Ralf can struggle when left on his own and so is looking for a family who are around a lot of the time to keep him company. | Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter