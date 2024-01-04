The deadline for families to select their child's school is nearly here.

Schools may only just be returning across the UK, but the deadline for some families to pick their next step in education.

Parents and carers in South Tyneside are being reminded of the need to apply for places at primary, infant and junior schools for September 2024 by 4:30pm on Monday, January 15, or face potential disappointment.

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

With that in mind, these are the top schools in South Tyneside according to Ofsted reports.

1 . Epinay School Epinay School in South Shields has an outstanding rating from September 2023. Photo: Google Maps. Photo Sales

2 . St Wilfrid's RC College St Wilfrid's RC College on Temple Park Road in South Shields was awarded an outstanding rating from their last inspection in November 2018. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Boldon Nursery School Boldon Nursery School on Reginald Street in Boldon was awarded an outstanding rating following an Ofsted inspection in December 2020. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Helen Gibson Nursery School Helen Gibson Nursery School on North Lane in East Boldon was awarded an oustanding rating following an Ofsted inspection in November 2022. Photo: Google Photo Sales