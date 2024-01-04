News you can trust since 1849
These are the best schools in South Tyneside according to the latest Ofsted reports. Image: RCH Photographic via Adobe Stock for illustrative purposes only.These are the best schools in South Tyneside according to the latest Ofsted reports. Image: RCH Photographic via Adobe Stock for illustrative purposes only.
All Ofsted outstanding primary schools in South Tyneside as parents select infant, junior and primary schools

The deadline for families to select their child's school is nearly here.

Jason Button
By Jason Button
Published 4th Jan 2024, 15:03 GMT

Schools may only just be returning across the UK, but the deadline for some families to pick their next step in education.

Parents and carers in South Tyneside are being reminded of the need to apply for places at primary, infant and junior schools for September 2024 by 4:30pm on Monday, January 15, or face potential disappointment.

With that in mind, these are the top schools in South Tyneside according to Ofsted reports.

Epinay School in South Shields has an outstanding rating from September 2023. Photo: Google Maps.

1. Epinay School

St Wilfrid's RC College on Temple Park Road in South Shields was awarded an outstanding rating from their last inspection in November 2018.

2. St Wilfrid's RC College

Boldon Nursery School on Reginald Street in Boldon was awarded an outstanding rating following an Ofsted inspection in December 2020.

3. Boldon Nursery School

Helen Gibson Nursery School on North Lane in East Boldon was awarded an oustanding rating following an Ofsted inspection in November 2022.

4. Helen Gibson Nursery School

