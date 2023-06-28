News you can trust since 1849
Everything you need to know about This is South Tyneside Festival summer parade

Giant lobsters, larger-than-life tortoises and a cast of thousands will celebrate the Year of the Coast, as this year’s South Tyneside Parade gets underway.

Hayley Lovely
By Hayley Lovely
Published 28th Jun 2023, 10:39 BST- 2 min read

This is South Tyneside Festival annual Summer Parade will return this weekend (Saturday, 1 July) making its way from the Town Hall to Bents Park on the seafront, for an afternoon packed with entertainment.

A number of floats all on the theme of the coast will travel along the route, with community groups, schools and organisations all joining in the fun having created their own costumes and routines for the day.

The parade has been organised by South Tyneside Council in conjunction with the Cultural Spring Charity and supported by Arts Council England.

This is South Tyneside Festival summer parade 2022This is South Tyneside Festival summer parade 2022
This is South Tyneside Festival summer parade 2022

A full programme of entertainment is planned at Bent Park with street theatre entertainment which will include the giant lobster, life size seagulls and the huge tortoise as well as dance performances, crafts, face painting and a bar.

Cllr Audrey Huntley, Deputy Leader of South Tyneside Council with responsibility for Culture, Leisure and the Visitor Economy, believes it is the perfect showcase for community spirit in the area.

“It’s an absolute celebration for – and by – the people who live and work here. It’s a caring and tight knit community and this Parade has ensured no one is left out.

 “It’s fantastic how it’s bringing everyone together for what promises to be a spectacular start to the This is South Tyneside Festival 2023.”

The parade runs from 1pm - 5pm but it is advisable to keep checking the festival website at www.southtynesidefestival.co.uk or follow South Tyneside Events on social media: Facebook (South Tyneside Events) and on Twitter @STynesideEvents to keep up to date with information around all the events.

