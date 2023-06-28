Deborah Garthwaite and Angela Robson both 56 will mark 40 years service of working at Carter's Chemist on Fowler Street, South Shields on 4 July.

Both ladies joined the company after leaving school at 16 and never anticipated they'd both still be there working together 40 years later and have only ever known working life as a pharmacist.

Over the years the ladies have welcomed generations of families to the chemist and made friends with customers along the way who have made the job a great place to be.

Deborah and Angela have worked at the pharmacy for 40 years

Deborah and Angela have also seen a lot of changes within pharmaceuticals over the last 40 years from the way prescriptions are issued to new medication and services being introduced.

The pair said their most difficult time of working in pharmacy was during Covid-19 when they remained open to the public despite lockdown and provided medication and services to customers.

Whilst it was a difficult and an uncertain time working during the pandemic Deborah and Angela said customers were really understanding and appreciative of all they were doing.

Deborah said: "Well what can I say 40 years is quite something and I can't believe I've been here this long but having such a great team and boss has made all the difference which is why I enjoy the job.

"It's nice to have that personal touch with customers who have become friends over the years."

Angela said: "It doesn't feel like 40 years and it's because I love the job, I never wake up and dread going to work as I enjoy what I do and the people I work with as they've become my work family over time.

"I said to my mam I'd only be there a couple of years and 40 years later I'm still here."

Owner Hassam Malik has praised the women for the service, he added: "What a great achievement and dedication by these two amazing ladies! They have been an integral part of the South Shields community and they have built lovely relationships with all our long-standing patients.