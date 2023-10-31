Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A group of people have helped raise almost £4,000 for homeless charity Destiny Streetworx by sleeping out in the cold for the night.

Earlier this month volunteers spent the night at Hebburn Sports Ground as they raised vital funds for Destiny Streetworx who work on the streets to provide help and support for homeless people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The annual sleep out organised by Hebburn Helps co-founder Angie Comerford allows people to come together to ‘sleep rough’ to learn for themselves how some of the region’s most vulnerable people live day-today, while also raising funds for a charity which is making a difference in the community.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Annual Sleep Out at Hebburn Sports Ground

The event has been running for five years and has helps raised thousands of pounds for a number of homeless charities in the area.

Conditions on the night were bad due to Storm Babet but participants powered through to complete the sleep out and make a difference to a charity that helps so many homeless people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Angie said: "This was my worst one yet. So cold, so windy and so uncomfortable.

"It’s been literally 12 hours of our lives which is nothing in comparison to what the street friends have to do. What a scary, sad, awful place to be.

READ MORE: Investigation underway after firefighters battle blaze at a Jarrow pub

"Thank you so much to every single person who has supported us with this. Over £2,500 has been raised for the amazing Streetworx team.

"I take my hat off to each and every one of you.