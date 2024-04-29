Alzheimer's Society ambassador urges public to back charity's latest appeal

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ambassador of Alzheimer’s Society Sir Jonathan Pryce CBE is encouraging the public to get on board with the charity’s latest appeal.

The charity is asking for the public’s support for the Forget Me Not’s appeal, where everyone comes together to raise awareness and money for everyone living with dementia. When you donate you will receive a badge in the post to wear as a symbol of solidarity.

By donating to the appeal, you are funding life-changing support that people living with dementia, their carers and their loved ones need right now.

Sir Jonathan said: “This May, you too can help ensure that people with dementia are remembered by wearing a Forget Me Not badge to show your support.

“I’m asking you to donate to Alzheimer’s Society’s appeal and wear your Forget Me Not badge with pride; to show people living with dementia that they are not forgotten.

“Every three minutes someone in the UK develops dementia. There still is no cure, but thanks to huge advances in medical research, there is finally real hope.” The blue flower badge is a sign of remembrance of those living with Alzheimer’s.

To find out more about the appeal or to purchase a badge visit https://www.alzheimers.org.uk/forget-me-not-appeal