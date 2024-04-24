Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A teenage girl from South Shields is preparing to head on the journey of a lifetime as she raises funds to take part in a world expedition challenge.

Lexi Cairns, 14 is set to travel to Morocco in July 2025, as part of the expedition she and group of others will support local groups and villages with projects that they may be struggling to complete.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The teenager feels very fortunate to be going as there are only 12 spaces up for grabs. The expedition is self funded meaning Lexi needs to raise money to attend.

Over the next year the teenager has a number of fundraising events planned to help her reach her goal of £2,500. Some funds have already been raised through a blind card.

Lexi Cairns

Lexi who attends sessions at a young women’s and girl’s charity Bright Futures has spoken how supportive staff members have been along with support from her mother and friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The teenager who attends Mortimer Community College said: “I feel like this is an amazing opportunity. I will be going on the challenge as I leave school and what a way to gain some life skills and achieve things some people might never get the chance to.

“I want to gain confidence within myself and things I do. I have had a rough time and my confidence has been knocked and I think it will be something good to boost me mentally and physically.

“I will learn the culture of other countries and communication skills.”

Lexi has set up a fundraising page to help her raise the amount she needs to attend the expedition. Funds raised will help cover the costs of travel, accommodation, food, kit and vaccinations.