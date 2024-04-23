Watch more of our videos on Shots!

South Tyneside charity Key has launched a new space on its online fundraising platform enabling people to donate in memory of loved ones who have sadly passed away, or to set up personal tribute pages should they prefer.

The ‘Make a Donation in Memory’ page has been developed in response to demand from loyal families who wish to ensure their loved one’s commitment to Key’s work, a cause close to their heart, lives on even after their passing.

In-Memory from Enthuse, Key’s trusted charity partner for digital fundraising, enables personalised giving to remember the life of a loved one.

Supporters can create thoughtful tribute pages to celebrate the life of their special person and continue raising funds in their memory.

Alternatively, a tribute page can be set up as a means of organising a funeral or memorial collection for anyone who cannot attend on the day to donate and share their personal message. Donations can be paid in online if there has already been a collection.

Friends, family, neighbours and colleagues can leave special messages and memories alongside their donation as a tribute to their special person, a wonderful way to celebrate their life.

Fundraisers and supporters will be able to see all the fundraising achievements and donations raised in memory of someone.

Tribute funds are easy to set up in a couple of steps, and photos and videos can be uploaded to create a very personal and visual tribute which can stay open as long as you like.

To fundraise for Key by donating in memory or creating your own touching tribute page to honour the memory of a loved one visit: key.enthuse.com/cf/make-a-donation-in-memory.

To find an existing tribute page, search for the name of the person being remembered or the person who set up the fund.

Jo Benham Brown, business development and communities manager at Key, said: “In recent months, a number of donors have been motivated to continue raising money on behalf of Key in memory of those they loved who shared a special connection with our charity.

“It was important to us to streamline the process to help people do this as easily as possible during an emotionally difficult time, ensuring they have control throughout.”

“We are delighted to unveil this new offering that enables our supporters to pay tribute to their loved ones while empowering others to donate in memory, making contributions that directly support Key’s operation and ensure all our vital services remain available to all who need them.