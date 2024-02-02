Ambulance service launches new website for patients across the North East

North East Ambulance Service

North East Ambulance Service recently launched its new website. The new platform reflects our commitment to providing timely, accessible, and high-quality information about the services NEAS provides and the career opportunities available.

The new design which has been developed for our public-facing communications, features a user-friendly design, an interactive 360 virtual tour of our Fiat ambulances, a dedicated recruitment portal and enhanced overall user experience to patients, residents and potential future employees across the region.

Assistant director of communications and engagement at NEAS, Mark Cotton said: “Our website regularly receives more than 25,000 unique visitors every month, totalling more than 65,000 page views between them and we expect this to rise with the new functionality and improved accessibility.

“Information about how to use our services should be readily available to all members of the public, and we wanted to make sure that we tailored the information so that it’s accessible to people who need it in a different format.”

Key features of the new website include:

360 virtual tour of an ambulance: This tool gives an insight into the inside of vehicles whilst providing useful information for those who may need to use services in the future. Watch interactive virtual tours here.

Enhanced accessibility: An inclusive design ensuring seamless navigation for all users, regardless or abilities or devices used.

Improved design: The website design has been developed to allow information to be accessed easily with a simpler navigation, improved search function and responsive to adjust to any screen size including mobile.

Dedicated recruitment portal: This area of the website explores what it is like to work at NEAS and a hub for all vacancies and the types of careers within the service. . See the dedication recruitment portal here.

Reliable health resources: An integral part of the website is providing reliable and accurate health information for patients and public to use in emergencies including emergency advice, seeking alternative medical help, first aid training and information on community defibrillators. See emergency advice and health resources here.

Learning Zone: The NEAS learning disability zone has been created to reduce barriers to communication for people with learning disabilities to optimise patient experience and quality of care.

Calendar events: There is a dedicated section for upcoming events at the Trust including public board meetings, annual general meeting (AGM), community events and NEAS regional events which include Mela, Pride and county shows. The events will include dates, times and booking information. Take a look at upcoming events here.

Feedback your experience forms: Within the new website, there are forms in place for the public to submit as receiving patient experience is extremely important to us and helps us identify what’s working well and where any improvements are needed to our service. See more about patient feedback here.

See how we are doing as a service: As part of its dedication to the public, we have a page to show how we are doing as a Trust which includes: performance reports, resource escalation plan, quality improvement schemes, clinical governance, CQC reports, audit reports and patient surveys. Alongside this, we have highlighted some of the work we have achieved in the last 12 months.

Career videos from NEAS employees: As part of the recruitment sub-site, there are a range of videos of NEAS staff talking about their roles within the service and what it’s like to have a career within emergency services.