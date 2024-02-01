Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A South Shields care home resident was feeling the love from the public after receiving over 200 cards on her 100th.

Cheviot Court Care Home resident Jean celebrated her 100th birthday on 26 January.

Before Christmas, Paula Evans, Lifestyle Lead at the care home put out an appeal on social media asking for 100 cards to be sent in to mark each year of Jean's life.

100th birthday celebrations for Jean

The appeal went far and wide and a total of 269 cards were sent in for Jean to open on her special day.

Cards were sent from across the UK, Germany, France and even as far as Canada

Jean who loves to chat and get involved in activities also received a number of flowers, presents, money and cake from well wishers.

To mark the special occasion a party was held at the care home for family, friends, residents and staff.

Children from Epinay School in South Shields came along to sing as well as a performance from entertainer Chris Johns.

Paula said: "Jean is feeling very blessed to have reached 100 years old she has so many wonderful memories of growing up as a little girl to working in an ammunitions factory and starting her own family. "She is so overwhelmed from the sheer amount of cards ,flowers ,and presents that arrived for her. It really made her day."