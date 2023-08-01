Memory Walk is back for 2023 and North East residents are being invited to take part and bring their support in the form of family, friends, colleagues and even pets to South Shields this Autumn.

One in three people born today in the UK will go on to develop dementia in their lifetime, and an estimated 39,080 people are currently living with dementia in the North East.

Alzheimer’s Society is calling on its supporters to join thousands of others and sign up for free to its South Shields Memory Walk, to help stop dementia from devastating lives.

The Memory Walk in South Shields last year.

Participants will feel it all on the day in the rugged coastal surroundings of Bents Exhibition Park, whether it’s the buzz of the crowd or being able to reflect on quiet moments of remembrance, or embracing the hug of a stranger who gets it, all while raising vital funds for the charity.

Whether supporters walk as one or walk with many, they’ll be providing help and hope to people living with dementia. They may be walking for, or in memory of a loved one, or just wanting to support Alzheimer’s Society’s crucial work in their local community.

Every pound raised will make a huge difference. Supporters will be walking to fund faster diagnosis, ongoing support and vital research, helping people with dementia live more fulfilled lives now and in the future.

The sponsored walk at South Shields is suitable for all ages and abilities – it’s free to sign up and open to all. People can also choose to take on their own Memory Walk wherever they like, whenever they like, if they aren’t able to attend a hosted walk.

The walk will take place at Bents Exhibition Park on Saturday, 7 October from 10am.