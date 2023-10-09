Annual variety show to take place at The Customs House for Chloe and Liam Trust

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust are set to host their annual variety show this week, with amazing talent from across the region and beyond taking to The Customs House stage to help raise funds.

The charity which was set up in the name of Chloe Rutherford and Liam Curry, who tragically died in the Manchester terror attack, raises money to help young people to follow their dreams in performing arts and sport, fields that Chloe and Liam themselves excelled in and were passionate about.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The trust has since been able to provide bursaries for many talented young people, allowing them to embark on various programmes, courses and more in order to achieve their goals.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Read South Tyneside’s news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day’s news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

The family of Chloe and Liam said: “We are delighted to be putting on our annual Chloe and Liam Variety Performance at the Customs House in South Shields, the very stage Chloe performed at herself.

“We have some amazing talent, some who we have supported with bursaries to follow their dreams and aspirations .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have talent fresh out of the West End joining us and it’s going to be a night to remember. There are a few tickets still available, grab them while you can.”

Groups and individuals performing on the evening include Choirmaster, North East Cheer, True Colours Theatre, South Tyneside Dance Workshop, The Charlie’s Angels Band and Lumsdale Theatre Arts.

Chloe Rutherford and Liam Curry

The Chloe and Liam Variety Performance will be held at South Shields theatre venue, The Customs House on Sunday, October 15.