We’re officially in spooky season and Halloween is just less than three weeks away, so why not visit some pubs which have ghostly tales behind them?
South Tyneside is not short of eerie drinking spots, with tales of a poltergeist who haunts the toilets or an ale house occupied by the spirit of a giggling Irish prostitute.
Whether you believe in ghosts or not, these pubs in the borough are definitely a must try this Halloween.
1. The Alum Ale House, Ferry Street, South Shields
One of the town’s most historic pubs is reputedly haunted by a number of characters, including a phantom barman, a Victorian gentleman, a Grey Lady and Giggly Meg - the latter said to be the spirit of an Irish prostitute with a taste for booze whose haunting laugh lives on. Photo: Google Maps
2. The Grotto, Coast Road, Marsden
The Grotto’s most famous ghost relates to a smuggler named John the Jibber, said to have been murdered by his fellow criminals by being hung in a barrel in a cave close to the present lift shaft and left to starve. Among other ghosts said to make their home in the old tavern include the original owner, Blaster Jack, another smuggler, a black-and-white cat, the daughter of another owner and a poltergeist who haunts the toilets. Photo: Google Maps
3. The Britannia Inn, Front Street, Cleadon
A spectral Cavalier and a Catholic soldier who fought for the Royalists are said to haunt the pub, with legend having it they relate to Civil War-era tunnel which runs under the former coaching inn. A new pub was built on the site of a much older tavern in Victorian times. Other tales from the pub include a phantom coach and horses, as well as a yarn involving a one-legged sailor who supposedly died on the premises in the 1800s. Photo: Google Maps
4. The Black Bull, Front Street, East Boldon
A ghostly toddler has been seen sitting at the bottom of the cellar steps. Gaming machine alarms mysteriously going off and bottles ‘rattling violently’ behind the bar are among other strange phenomena reported. Photo: Google Maps