3 . The Britannia Inn, Front Street, Cleadon

A spectral Cavalier and a Catholic soldier who fought for the Royalists are said to haunt the pub, with legend having it they relate to Civil War-era tunnel which runs under the former coaching inn. A new pub was built on the site of a much older tavern in Victorian times. Other tales from the pub include a phantom coach and horses, as well as a yarn involving a one-legged sailor who supposedly died on the premises in the 1800s. Photo: Google Maps