Armistice 100: Your guide to Remembrance Sunday services and events in South Tyneside

Hundreds of people are expected to gather across South Tyneside to pay tribute to the nation’s war heroes at a series of Remembrance services taking place tomorrow.

A number of services and parades are being held to mark Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday, when civic dignitaries, veterans, their families and uniformed organisations will join members of the community to gather for quiet reflection.

The Mayor of South Tyneside, Coun Ken Stephenson and the Mayoress Cathy Stephenson will lead the tributes in South Shields.

A parade will leave South Shields Town Hall at 10.30am and march along Westoe Road to Westoe War Memorial for a service at 10:55am when wreaths will be laid by the Lord-Lieutenant of Tyne and Wear, Mrs Susan Winfield OBE, the Mayor and Mayoress and council leader, Coun Iain Malcolm.

The Mayor said: “It will be a great honour and privilege to attend this year’s Remembrance services, pay my respects on behalf of the local community and remember those who have served their country.

“It is particularly poignant as we mark this historic year – 100 years since the end of the First World War.

“These events are occasions to reflect and remember all those who have sacrificed so much for this country and given their lives for the freedom we enjoy today”

Services in South Tyneside:

*South Shields: Assemble at South Shields Town Hall, at 10.15am before marching along Westoe Road to the war memorial for service at 10:55am.

*Mill Dam, South Shields: A service will be held at 10.30am, People are to meet at the Mission to Seafarers in Mill Dam and walk to the Merchant Navy Memorial for a service.

*Hebburn: Parade will assemble at Hebburn Central, in Glen Street, at 10am, before marching to St John’s Church for a service at 10.15am. Parade than reforms and marches to Carr Ellison Park for a short service at the War Memorial.

Parade reforms again and marches to Hebburn Cemetery for a short service at Kelly Grave.

*Jarrow: Parade assembles outside Jarrow Town Hall, in Grange Road, at 10.30am before marching to the War Memorial in Station Street for a service at 10.55am. 

*Monkton Village: Parade will assemble in Monkton Lane at 10.40am before marching to the War Memorial in Monkton Village for a service.

*Whitburn: Parade will assemble at Whitburn Parish Church at 10.40am before moving off towards the War Memorial in Whitburn where a service will take place.

*Cleadon: Residents are invited to a 10:50am service at Cleadon Village War Memorial in Front Street

*East Boldon: The parade will gather at the Grey Horse pub car park for 10.15am before marching to St George’s Church for a service. The parade will reassemble and march to the war memorial.