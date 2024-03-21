Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Clarendon Fine Art proudly unveils an exciting new partnership between extreme artist Philip Gray and the Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS), aimed at bolstering vital funds to sustain GNAAS’s life-saving operations across the Northeast of England through multiple fundraising efforts.

Clarendon Fine Art and Philip Gray are embarking on an exciting venture that engages local communities and art enthusiasts alike. The partnership commences with a search to discover the best beach in the Northeast of England.

With an array of stunning coastal destinations from the shortlist to choose from, including Bamburgh, Whitley Bay, South Shields (Sandhaven), Seaham, Saltburn, and Whitby, the public is invited to cast their votes through a poll on social media.

Once the best beach has been determined, Gray will skilfully capture the chosen scene, incorporating the iconic presence of a GNAAS helicopter within the picturesque landscape.

Artist Philip Gray

This painting will then be auctioned off at a special event later this year, with all proceeds generously donated to GNAAS to support their life-saving endeavours.

Recognised globally for his ability to capture the raw beauty of extreme landscapes, Philip Gray holds deep appreciation for the Great North Air Ambulance Service’s invaluable contribution to emergency medical care - as this own mother was rescued by an air ambulance.

Artist Philip Gray said: “As an artist, I've always been drawn to the beauty of landscapes. But it's the courageous efforts of organisations like the Great North Air Ambulance Service that truly inspire me.

"Their dedication to saving lives in some of the most challenging environments resonates deeply with me, especially knowing that my own mother was once rescued by an air ambulance. I'm honoured to lend my support to GNAAS and contribute to their life-saving mission through this partnership.”

GNAAS relies heavily on public donations, with an annual fundraising target of £8.5 million to maintain its vital services. The organisation’s daily operational expenses of £23,200 highlight the urgent and ongoing need for unwavering support.

David Stockton, Chief Executive of GNAAS, added: “The support from Philip Gray and Clarendon is invaluable to us. This partnership not only raises vital funds but also shines a light on the critical work of the Great North Air Ambulance Service.

“The need for the service is bigger than ever, and we’ve been working hard to make sure we are there for anyone who needs us, with our aim to become a 24/7 service across our region in the near future. Unfortunately, this essential expansion means that we need to raise even more funds than before to keep our life-saving service running, but the frightening truth is that we are predicted to run at a deficit, so we will have to dip into reserve funds in 2024 to keep the charity flying.

Jonathan Kelsey, Head of Marketing, Brand & Communications at Clarendon Fine Art said: "At Clarendon Fine Art, we are committed to giving back to the communities we serve," With our galleries spread across the Northeast, partnering with GNAAS was a natural choice. We are honored to launch this collaboration with Philip Gray and contribute to this essential service that saves lives every day."

From the March 22 to March 24, Philip Gray will be launching his captivating new collection at exhibitions in Clarendon’s galleries.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet the artist, explore his extraordinary works, and support GNAAS's mission. During these events, attendees will have the rare opportunity to witness Philip Gray's artistic skills firsthand as he creates stunning beach scenes live. Each of these remarkable paintings will be auctioned on the day at Newcastle, York and Harrogate, with all proceeds directly contributing to GNAAS's critical mission.

The event details are as follows: