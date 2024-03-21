Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Gym Group at Crossgate, South Shields held a spinathon event last weekend in a bid to raise funds for the NHS Together Charities.

Participants spent three hours cycling continuously on exercise bikes as part of the challenge.

The event saw £460 raised for NHS Charities Together which takes pressure off the overstretched NHS staff and funds projects that prevent ill health and improve services for patients.

Members taking part in spinning class

The charity is the gym's chosen charity having already raised funds for the charity at a previous event, the gym is committed to supporting the charity and the work they do. General Manager at The Gym Group in South Shields, Simone Liscombe said: "We were thrilled with how our spinathon went on Saturday and the effort our members put into it. We have raised £460 in total for the NHS Together Charities.

"I want to give an extra shout out to Andy Johnson and Carol Barron who raised a big chunk of that themselves.

As well as raising money for NHS, the gym had also been collecting Easter Eggs for Hope4Kidz charity. All eggs have now been collected and staff would like to thank those who donated.