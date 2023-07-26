News you can trust since 1849
Ashfield Nursery's Graduation Day in 10 photos

Hayley Lovely
By Hayley Lovely
Published 26th Jul 2023, 09:56 BST

Last week marked the end of another school year for children all across the country and for these pupils at Ashfield Nursery, Stanhope Road, South Shields it was the end of their pre-school journey before heading to reception in September.

The children partied all afternoon with staff as they participated in their own graduation party to mark the end of nursery.

The children got to walk down the red carpet as they each collected their graduation certificates in their cap and sashes.

They also took part in their own talent show showcasing their best talent to friends and staff.

Take a look at our photo gallery and see if you can spot someone you know.

Children at Ashfield Nursery having fun at their graduation party

1. Smiles all round

This little girl prepares to say goodbye to Ashfield Nursery

2. Proud moment

Pout and peace for this graduate

3. Strike a pose

A proud moment for this pupil

4. I did it!

