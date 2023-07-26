The Friends of the Readhead park group formed in 2019, and has since become registered partners with South Tyneside Council to work on maintenance and improvements to the park.

During that time improvements have been made including the family picnic area and rose garden on one of the old bowling greens.

The area is well used and there are plans to make some further improvements with pathways to some of the wheelchair accessible picnic tables, and access to the children’s play area.

Cllr Glenn Thompson of Friends of Readhead Park said: “The picnic area and rose garden is probably our biggest success to date in the park, and it's still not forgotten that this was achieved from a significant donation by Barbour International, they have been very supportive, and it’s really appreciated.”

Green Flag in Readhead Park

The Friends of the Readhead park are currently working on several initiatives in the park in cooperation with the council. These include:

Developing our now established Wildlife Area in the park



Refurbishing the old park outbuilding to establish a base for the Friends of the Readhead



park to work from



Establishing a small orchard in the park – Currently we have raised over £1260 towards this



with help from the CO-OP Local Community Fund



Extending the popular children's play area and adding new facilities

In order the maintain the work carried out by the group and continue with improvements to the park the group is on the lookout for volunteers to help out.

Cllr Glenn Thompson and Cllr Brennan who are regular active volunteers with the group said: “We have a fantastic and friendly group, with our ambitious plans for the future we are always mindful of attracting new volunteers.

Anyone who might have time to come along and help, I hope you can, and you would be made very welcome. We meet every second Sunday at the park noticeboard, at 10:30. The next activity day is the 30th of July.”

