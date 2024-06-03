How new 'adventure golf' development on land near Oasis Amusements could look.

A new ‘adventure golf’ has been given the green light for South Shields’ seafront.

Plans for a dinosaur-themed ‘adventure golf’ attraction in South Shields have been given the green light by council development chiefs.

South Tyneside Council’s planning department has approved an application for land at the Ocean Beach Amusement Park, and adjacent to Oasis Amusements.

The parcel of land has most recently been used by other family attractions, including a seasonal ‘observation wheel’ and ‘junior driving school’.

Concept design images for the attraction set out a dinosaur theme, with sculptures, trees and a ‘waterfall’.

CGI design images also showed a connecting bridge joining two parts of the golf course together, with each area surrounded by boundary fencing.

A heritage impact assessment submitted to council officials noted the adventure golf course would be a “tourist attraction” and “operated in conjunction with the adjacent amusement park at Sea Road”.

It was also noted that the development would “supplement the existing Smugglers Cove Adventure Golf Course” nearby and would have an “overall neutral effect on the setting of the neighbouring heritage assets”.

During a council consultation exercise on the plan, one neighbour’s response was received stating the plan would “be an asset to our seafront [and] a lovely modern new attraction to bring new excitement to South Shields”.

After considering the planning application and assessing it against planning policies, South Tyneside Council’s planning department approved it on May 29, 2024.

Council planners, in a decision report, confirmed the 12-hole golf course would be set around a water feature and would include three animatronic dinosaurs.

A kiosk is also proposed in the form of a converted shipping container clad with timber, and the site would be enclosed by boundary fencing.

Council planners noted the plans would “bring a further attraction to the seafront” and would have no adverse impacts on protected nature sites, subject to conditions.

It was also noted that the golf course proposal was acceptable in terms of impacts on heritage assets, including nearby parks, and was “positioned within a sustainable location”.

The council decision report added: “Given the nature of the proposal and given separation distances between the proposal and nearest residential properties, it is considered that it would have no unacceptable impacts on the amenities of the occupiers of neighbouring properties (including in relation to noise).

“The proposed days and hours of use 10am to 10pm each day, align with the hours of opening to the adjacent attractions.

“Due to the context of the area, with numerous attractions, facilities and commercial business operating into the evening, it is not considered necessary to impose an hours of operation condition”.

Those behind the scheme previously said the adventure golf attraction would boost footfall and visitor trips to the area, and would have a “short-term visual impact”.

It was also noted that “the intended structure whilst being a permanent fixture due to its very nature and construction will be a completely reversible alteration on the landscape when no longer required”.

Under planning conditions, the adventure golf course must be brought forward within three years.