South Shields based charity AutismAble is one of three North East charities that have been awarded grants up on to £40,000 to empower young people to take action on the climate emergency.

Funding has been awarded through the Energy Saving Trust Foundation’s Youth Climate Action Fund, supported by Airbnb. The successful initiatives include workshops to raise environmental awareness with autistic young people, a project focused on empowering young people to preserve and celebrate their local environment, and vocational training opportunities in the circular economy for care-experienced young people.

Community interest company, AutismAble, which supports those with autism and other learning disabilities will be delivering a series of workshops designed to raise environmental awareness, promote energy efficiency and increase knowledge of clean energy with autistic young people in the area.

Young people will have the opportunity to set up a small scale renewable energy project within their community.

Andrew Forster, Service Development Director at AutismAble, said: "We are thrilled to announce that AutismAble has been chosen as a partner by the Energy Saving Trust Foundation for our 'Think Smart' Project.

"This initiative will be led by and for autistic individuals through our 'Young Persons Voice' Group and aims to provide young people and their families with knowledge and practical solutions to address environmental challenges.

“'Think Smart' will focus on raising environmental awareness, promoting energy efficiency, engaging with clean energy opportunities, and launching community-based renewable energy projects.

"Our goal is to directly engage at least 36 young people in our workshops but also to extend our reach and influence to over 100 family members by 2026.”

Jim Metcalfe, chair of the Energy Saving Trust Foundation, added: “Young people across the UK are committed to tackling the climate emergency. Our aim as a Foundation is to back young people to feel confident about taking climate action because we know that many may not have the opportunities and tools to get started, especially if they are experiencing social exclusion.