Award-winning Jarrow energy consultancy firm opens new premises in Leicester

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The business energy consultancy recently expanded to the East Midlands, bringing a fresh approach to managing business utilities and helping clients achieve their Net Zero goals.

Since its founding in 2019, Tritility has marked rapid growth, expanding from a team of four to over 100 employees in their Jarrow office. To accommodate this growth, Tritility has proceeded with a new string of strategic hires, following the announcement of their new location in Leicester in February.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Recently named World Class to Work for by Best Companies for the third year in a row, Tritility continues to prioritise employee wellbeing, diversity, and inclusion.

Tritility team at the new Leicester premises

Jamie Wyatt, Director at Tritility, emphasising the company’s commitment to building a positive work environment, said: ‘’Over the years, we’ve built a culture of strong values, open communication, and support. Now this culture extends to Leicester, where we recently welcomed our new team members.’’

Tritility’s new premises in Leicester’s Fosse Park feature a modern open-plan office space with a range of flexible rooms and meeting areas. With over 2,000 square feet of space, the new office will comfortably accommodate more than 30 desks, highlighting the company’s capacity for future growth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Team Manager Nickolas Thornton added: ‘’Tritility has built a strong reputation by supporting businesses with their utilities in the last five years, and we’ve grown into a trusted network of partnerships with all major UK suppliers.

“Now, we’re excited to bring that same level of transparency and support to Leicester’s diverse industries and local businesses, helping them manage their energy and achieve their Net Zero targets”

New Office Manager Karen Coleman, said: It’s been a busy and exciting start to the year for Tritility in Leicester. We’ve assembled a strong team of energy consultants, and we’re looking to continue our growth in the coming months.