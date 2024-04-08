LIFE IS LOVELY: Having an egg-citing Easter break with the kids

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

I always try to time my annual leave with the school holidays so the kids aren’t bored or don’t drive me up the wall while I’m working from home.

I was sure to plan a number of activities to make the most of our time off together as we generally only get weekends together which always go too fast.

As British weather can be unpredictable, you can never be too sure what you’re going to get which can put a spanner in the works for outdoor activities but thankfully the weather didn’t get in the way of things we had planned.

Driving the Peppa Pig car

As Easter weekend got underway we headed to Seaburn on Good Friday, because where else would you go for fish and chips than the sea front but the first port of call for the kids was the arcades.

Elijah would easily spend all day in the arcades if I let him as he loves just playing the games in there. I did convince him to choose some rides that Layla could go on too, so she wasn’t stuck in her pram watching him have all the fun.

After plenty of fun in the arcades it was time to hit the fish shop and of course some ice cream for afters. I knew they wouldn’t eat it but the perks of kids wasting their food is you get the leftovers.

Easter celebrations wouldn’t have been complete without an Easter egg hunt which we took part in on a visit to Tweddle Farm which we thoroughly enjoyed.

It had been a while since we did a farm visit and with it being Easter I was looking forward to seeing the lambs and baby chicks. Normally when we visit the farm, it rains without fail but this time we struck lucky, the sun was beaming down and made for a glorious day.

I do love this farm particularly if the weather is good as you can spend the full day there seeing all the animals but all of the other activities on site such as the play area, foot golf, tractor rides and more. This visit was made a bit more fun with the participation of the Easter Egg hunt and making more memories. We successfully found all the eggs and bagged ourselves a little prize each.

Elijah enjoying the funfair

As my week off continued we enjoyed more fun with days out to the funfair, a play date at soft play with friends, making cakes and an afternoon at Chester-Le Street’s Riverside Park.

My week off ended on a high as we attended the christening of our friends’ son, who is now officially our godson. It was an honour to be asked to be godparent and spend the special day with them.

Elijah and Layla had the most fun at the party running around playing on the soft play and the bouncy castle and eating lots of cake.

