Award winning South Shields dog trainer releases new book on how to tackle recall training
The owner of Pets2impress, in South Shields, has released a new book to help dog owners tackle their dog's recall training.
The award winning dog trainer's new book is called "Total Recall Training: A Sandancer's Guide" and offers a comprehensive guide to the challenges surrounding dog recall.
Dog owners will be able to discover practical strategies and expert advice on how to overcome these challenges and strengthen the bond with their companions.
The front cover even gives a nod to Tim's love of South Tyneside, with a cartoon version of Tim standing in front of the iconic Marsden Rock.
Following the release of his fifth book, Tim has given an insight into what dog owners can expect from his latest book.
He said: "At the heart of every successful relationship between a dog and their owner lies a strong recall.
"However, achieving this level of reliability can be challenging for many dog owners.
"With 'Total Recall Training: A Sandancer's Guide,' I aim to empower dog owners with the knowledge and tools they need to overcome recall obstacles and enjoy worry-free adventures with their four-legged friends."
The key features of "Total Recall Training: A Sandancer's Guide" includes:
- Insights into the importance of recall training for the safety and well-being of dogs.
Practical training techniques tailored to different breeds and personalities.
Tips for troubleshooting common recall challenges.
Real-life success stories and case studies.
Bonus resources, including access to online training modules and exclusive community support.
"Total Recall Training: A Sandancer's Guide" is available to buy on Amazon by visiting: https://www.amazon.co.uk/Total-Recall-Training-Sandancers-Playbook/dp/B0CWNRDYRC.
For more information about the book, visit: https://pets2impress.com/.