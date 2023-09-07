South Shields’ Pets2impress owner named Best Dog Trainer of 2023
The owner of Pets2impress has picked up the prestigious award of Best Dog Trainer 2023.
Tim Jackson, owner of Pets2impress in South Shields, has been honoured with the prestigious ‘Best Dog Trainer Award 2023’ at the Quality Business Awards.
The award aims to recognise those who have given outstanding contributions to the field of canine training and behaviour modification.
Tim, who is a renowned veterinary nurse and canine behaviourist, has made him a respected figure in the industry with his passion for animals and dedication to improving the lives of both pets and their owners which have been key factors in his success.
The 37-year-old has expressed his delight at receiving the distinguished award for 2023 and reflected on a successful year.
He commented: “I am over the moon; earlier in the year, we won the Best Daycare Award, and last month, we celebrated 15 years in business with more than one celebration to mark the special occasion.
“Now, the icing on the cake, as we celebrate being awarded the Best Dog Trainer award in South Tyneside.
“I love my job and adore helping dogs and their owners across the country. A special thank you to the staff and to my lovely clients for their ongoing support.”
Tim left his job as a veterinary nurse to focus entirely on Pets2impress in 2014 and then a year later, the business expanded its services to include a state-of-the-art daycare centre before becoming the first in the UK to be an exclusive member only daycare in 2019.
Tim’s latest award adds to the others that the company won earlier this year, with Pets2impress picking up the Dog Daycare Training Provider of the Year 2023 in March and the Most Innovative Daycare in the UK at IMPACT 2023 in April.
Tim also walked away from the with the Marketer of the Year Award 2023.
Despite it being a successful year, Tim and the Pets2impress team aren’t about to let standards slip anytime soon as they work towards planning for their online club members, The Sandancer Superhero Dog Club, aong with the daycare centre itself.