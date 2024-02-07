Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bada Bingo is taking over South Shields in April with it’s first ever XL tour featuring live sets from dance legends Andy Whitby and QFX.

Get ready to lose yourself in a crazy mix of bingo games, rave rounds and confetti showers, whilst being in for a chance to win some legendary prizes.

If dance music is your thing, you must grab a ticket as 50% of tickets have already sold.

Bada bingo night

Chris Boland, General Manager at Buzz Bingo South Shields said: “We can’t wait to be hosting the biggest night out in the North East! Bada Bingo are returning after a sold out show with their biggest event this year, featuring both QFX and Andy Whitby.

"We are expecting this to be another sold out experience as we have sold over 50% of our capacity in just one week! Grab your tickets before it’s too late”.

Bada Bingo will take place on Friday, 12 April at Buzz Bingo, South Shields from 6pm until midnight.