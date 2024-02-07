Bada Bingo is coming to Buzz Bingo in South Shields with it’s first ever XL tour
and live on Freeview channel 276
Bada Bingo is taking over South Shields in April with it’s first ever XL tour featuring live sets from dance legends Andy Whitby and QFX.
Get ready to lose yourself in a crazy mix of bingo games, rave rounds and confetti showers, whilst being in for a chance to win some legendary prizes.
If dance music is your thing, you must grab a ticket as 50% of tickets have already sold.
Chris Boland, General Manager at Buzz Bingo South Shields said: “We can’t wait to be hosting the biggest night out in the North East! Bada Bingo are returning after a sold out show with their biggest event this year, featuring both QFX and Andy Whitby.
"We are expecting this to be another sold out experience as we have sold over 50% of our capacity in just one week! Grab your tickets before it’s too late”.
Bada Bingo will take place on Friday, 12 April at Buzz Bingo, South Shields from 6pm until midnight.
Tickets for the event cost £15 plus a booking fee and can be purchased online https://badabingo.com/events/south-shields-andy-whitby-qfx Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.