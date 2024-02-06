Man prepares for a string of challenges in aid of mental health
Adam's challenges will help raise funds for a mental health charity.
A South Shields man is taking on a number of challenges this month and next month to raise funds for mental health charity, MIND.
Adam Rossiter has three challenges planned to help raise vital funds that the charity heavily relies on.
Adam has chosen to support the mental health charity due to his own personal struggles and sadly losing his brother Kyle in October 2022 to mental health issues.
Throughout this month the 27-year-old has pushed himself out of his comfort zone as he is taking part in a 58-mile challenge where he has to walk, run or cycle to reach the target miles.
In the middle of this month, Adam who is an avid gamer will take part in a 24-hour streaming challenge.
His biggest challenge will take place on Friday, March 15 when he is set to participate in Box Clever Events charity boxing match at Hedworth Hall in South Shields.
Adam will take on opponent and best friend Callum Barron.
He said: "I'm not the type of person that can just go to the gym day in day out, I need something to motivate me.
"Doing these challenges knowing I'm doing something for a charity that carries out work to help so many people is what's pushing me.
"Leading up the fight I've been doing a lot of training but I am feeling a bit nervous but the atmosphere from the crowd will be immense."
Keen to not put pressure on himself to reach a target amount of money Adam will be pleased with whatever he raises as any amount will be beneficial to the charity.
If you'd like to donate to Adam's cause visit https://www.justgiving.com/page/adam-rossiter-1707104115209
