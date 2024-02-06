Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A South Shields man is taking on a number of challenges this month and next month to raise funds for mental health charity, MIND.

Adam Rossiter has three challenges planned to help raise vital funds that the charity heavily relies on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adam has chosen to support the mental health charity due to his own personal struggles and sadly losing his brother Kyle in October 2022 to mental health issues.

Throughout this month the 27-year-old has pushed himself out of his comfort zone as he is taking part in a 58-mile challenge where he has to walk, run or cycle to reach the target miles.

READ MORE: Nine amazing photos of Cleadon Hills sent in by readers

Adam Rossiter and opponent Callum Barron

In the middle of this month, Adam who is an avid gamer will take part in a 24-hour streaming challenge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His biggest challenge will take place on Friday, March 15 when he is set to participate in Box Clever Events charity boxing match at Hedworth Hall in South Shields.

Adam will take on opponent and best friend Callum Barron.

He said: "I'm not the type of person that can just go to the gym day in day out, I need something to motivate me.

"Doing these challenges knowing I'm doing something for a charity that carries out work to help so many people is what's pushing me.

"Leading up the fight I've been doing a lot of training but I am feeling a bit nervous but the atmosphere from the crowd will be immense."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keen to not put pressure on himself to reach a target amount of money Adam will be pleased with whatever he raises as any amount will be beneficial to the charity.

If you'd like to donate to Adam's cause visit https://www.justgiving.com/page/adam-rossiter-1707104115209