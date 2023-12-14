Beach clean event to take place to help protect coastal wildlife

Nature lovers can help to protect coastal wildlife this winter with a beach clean event.

The 'Christmas Birds and Beach Clean Event' will give people a chance to find out more about the wildlife and habitats along the coast as well as take part in a litter pick.

Councillor Ernest Gibson, Lead Member for Neighbourhoods and Climate Change at South Tyneside Council, said: "We're encouraging people not only to enjoy and explore our stunning coastline but learn about the nature in this area, help to protect important coastal habitats and wildlife and support us to keep the area clean and tidy.

"It's a great way for local people to get involved and make a positive difference, understand the human impact on nature and support wildlife to thrive. That way, we can ensure this area and coastal habitats can be enjoyed for generations to come."

The event is taking place on Saturday 16 December, from 1.30pm to 3pm, meeting at the south end of South Shields Promenade opposite Trow Quarry car park.

There is no need to book in advance. All ages are welcome, although those under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

All equipment will be provided, including litter picking and binoculars to get a closer look at the wildlife. However, those attending should dress for the weather with suitable sturdy footwear.

The Council's new Coastal Ecology Officer, Lauren Brooks, will also be on hand to talk to residents and visitors about the wildlife in the area.

The event forms part of the COAST South Tyneside project, which will officially launch in the new year, and aims to raise awareness of local coastal wildlife through events and outreach, with communities working together to support nature.

It is being delivered in partnership with SeaScapes - a Tyne to Tees project that aims to better connect local communities with the ocean.