Hebburn care home help vulnerable children with Christmas collection
The donations from the care home will make a difference to children across the borough.
A Hebburn care home has been collecting Christmas gifts for less fortunate children in the region.
A Santa Claus wrapping paper covered collection box has sat in the foyer of Willowdene Care Home, on Victoria Road West, for two months as donations have poured all in aid to help vulnerable children.
Staff, families and friends of those living at the home have been dropping off a range of chocolate selection boxes and games since October.
The donations were taken to community crisis support charity Hebburn Helps by the care home’s maître d' Christine Chandler.
The toys and selection boxes will be distributed to those most in need over the festive period who would otherwise receive nothing at Christmas.
Resident Barbara Berry, 83, said: “It’s a wonderful thing to do this for the local community.”
Harry Tweddell, 87, added: “No one should go without at Christmas. It’s fantastic that people would do this for everyone.”
Claire Wade, activities coordinator at Willowdene Care Home, said: “We would like to say a huge thank you to all our staff, family, and friends for taking the time to go out of their way to donate gifts for those who are not as fortunate as others.
“Hebburn Helps is a fantastic organisation and does so much to help others. It was an honour to be able to do this for them.”
Angie Comerford, co-founder of Hebburn Helps, added: “Thank you so much to the gorgeous Christine Chandler and co from Willowdene for this fabulous donation.”