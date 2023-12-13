The donations from the care home will make a difference to children across the borough.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Hebburn care home has been collecting Christmas gifts for less fortunate children in the region.

A Santa Claus wrapping paper covered collection box has sat in the foyer of Willowdene Care Home, on Victoria Road West, for two months as donations have poured all in aid to help vulnerable children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staff, families and friends of those living at the home have been dropping off a range of chocolate selection boxes and games since October.

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Willowdene Care Home residents Barbara Berry, 83, and Harry Tweddell, 87, with the Christmas donation to community foodbank Hebburn Helps.

The donations were taken to community crisis support charity Hebburn Helps by the care home’s maître d' Christine Chandler.

The toys and selection boxes will be distributed to those most in need over the festive period who would otherwise receive nothing at Christmas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Resident Barbara Berry, 83, said: “It’s a wonderful thing to do this for the local community.”

Harry Tweddell, 87, added: “No one should go without at Christmas. It’s fantastic that people would do this for everyone.”

Claire Wade, activities coordinator at Willowdene Care Home, said: “We would like to say a huge thank you to all our staff, family, and friends for taking the time to go out of their way to donate gifts for those who are not as fortunate as others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Hebburn Helps is a fantastic organisation and does so much to help others. It was an honour to be able to do this for them.”