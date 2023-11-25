'Better than some restaurants' - I had breakfast at Jarrow's Elvis themed snack bar

It has been very popular on social media but how good is Jarrow's Elvis themed snack bar?

JJ's Catering, an Elvis themed snack bar on Albert Road in Jarrow, recently opened earlier this month on Saturday, November 4.

It is the brainchild of Jason Saxton, who originally is from Woburn in Bedfordshire but moved to Hebburn when he married his wife, Jackie.

Jason has worked as a chef around the globe and had spent 10 years as an Elvis tribute act in Tenerife.

The snack bar has been proving to be popular on social media and within Elvis fan groups across the country so I went along to give it a try.

My breakfast (without eggs) at JJ's Catering.

First, the venue is the perfect place for any Elvis fan with nods to the King of Rock and Roll scattered throughout the snack bar, including a not so subtle cardboard cut out of the man himself.

Given that it is a snack bar, JJ's Catering is on the smaller side; however, as Jason mentioned that it is his dream to open a 50s style American diner, the setting is quite fitting.

As I went along on a cold and blustery Thursday morning in November, I opted to sit inside on the breakfast stools which have recently been added due to an increase in demand.

The venue is themed after Jason's hero, Elvis Presley.

Wanting to set myself up for the day, I ordered a full English breakfast without eggs - I know this is sacrilege to some but I prefer my breakfast without.

All the food at JJ's Catering is served in cardboard takeaway boxes, making it easy to quickly stop and get something to eat if you can't sit at the venue.

Once I opened by box, I was greeted with rashers of bacon, sausages, mushrooms, beans, black pudding and fried bread, with everything cooked to perfection.

I had to save the best to last and keep the bread to one side so I could dip it in the juice of the beans.

As I was tucking into my breakfast, another customer came in and ordered two breakfast stotties which caused a fair bit of food envy from myself.

Watching Jason pile the bread buns full of breakfast items made me question if I had ordered the wrong thing (in a good way).

It may be hard for some people to believe, but the breakfast that I had at the Elvis themed snack bar was better than some that I've had in restaurants and hotels.

When I previously spoke to Jason, he highlighted that he wanted to bring "home comfort" food to the area and he certainly manages to do that.

The venue is open for food orders seven days a week.

However he manages to combine that home cooking with personality and tales of his travels around the world that work together to create the ultimate homely feel.

It wasn't a surprise to hear that he has been building up a loyal customer base from people in the local area - with one customer reportedly coming at the same time each day for some food and a chat.

JJ's Catering offers an extensive menu of breakfast, cold sandwiches, burgers, a daily special, and more all for reasonable prices.