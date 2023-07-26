Lucky South Tyneside bingo player celebrates £12,000 win at Buzz Bingo

Elaine Kinghorn is a regular bingo player who has been visiting Buzz Bingo South Shields for many years and had never expected to win and was astounded to have won such a big prize on the day of the win.

Elaine was playing the 'Our House' game when she called house is less than 50 numbers meaning she bags £1,000 a month for a year but also unlocked a £12,000 bingo party the South Shields branch.

A stunned Elaine said: “I love coming to Buzz Bingo and I’ve been playing at South Shields for years, but never expected to win this big! I’m so happy and can’t wait to take my husband and little boy away on holiday and treat them all with my winnings!”

Elaine receiving her prize money

Chris Boland, General Manager at Buzz Bingo South Shields, said “We couldn’t be happier for Elaine and her fantastic win. Everyone was cheering from their seats – it was such an exciting moment.”

“We loved celebrating on Sunday 9th July with the £12,000 free bingo party our winner unlocked for all members. It was an evening of fizz, fun and even more winners right here in our club.”

Chief Operating Officer at Buzz Bingo, Stevie Shaves, added: “The atmosphere in club when there’s a win is always incredible, and we’re delighted to see one of our lucky members win £12,000 on the Our House game at Buzz Bingo South Shields.”