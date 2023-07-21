Bjorn Again take to the stage at the return of the Bents Park concerts

This Is South Tyneside Festival will return this week in South Shields’ Bents Park, after bad weather meant that last week’s concert, with Jason Donavan as the headline act was cancelled.

This Sunday, July 22, Australian ABBA tribute band Bjorn Again will take to the stage, performing the Swedish supergroup’s biggest hits such as Mamma Mia and Dancing Queen.

The internationally acclaimed tribute group have been performing since 1988, and were integral in ABBA’s revival. While the band pay tribute to ABBA, their set is also known for being a light-hearted satirical spoof to the internationally loved band, who found fame after winning Eurovision for Sweden in 1974.

Also performing at the Bents Park this weekend is a trio of homegrown talent. North East singer Shelley Stevens and disco and funk band, Discography, are the local artists confirmed to perform this week, but local band Drum Young have also been added to the bill, after missing out on performing last Sunday.

Priority gates will open at noon, with general entry from 12.45pm. The first act to perform (Drum Young) will take to the stage at 1.30pm.

The event is completely free to attend, however Priority Plus tickets can be purchased for £6, which include early entry and designated toilets. Priority Plus tickets can be bought from Ticketmaster and from South Shields’ library, The Word.

The final Bents Park concert will take place next week, on Sunday, July 30. Boyzlife are confirmed as the main headline act, which consists of two boyband heroes - Brian McFadden from Westlife and Keith Duffy from Boyzone. The duo will be joined by two local acts, The Moobs and Sound Cartel.

