Jason Donovan was due to play in Bents Park on Sunday, July 16 - making him the second Sunday Concert for 2023.

South Tyneside Council posted on its Facebook page on Saturday afternoon (July 15) that a “difficult decision” had been taken to cancel the event due to safety reasons.

The local authority has confirmed that discussions are underway with Jason Donovan’s team over possibly rescheduling the concert and issuing of refunds.

Jason Donovan was due to play Bents Park, in South Shields, on Sunday, July 16. Photo: Other 3rd Party.

A spokesperson for South Tyneside Council said:“It is with great regret that we have had to take a difficult last-minute decision to cancel tomorrow’s Sunday Concert in Bents Park for safety reasons.

“This is due to the forecasted wind gusts having implications on being able to deliver the event in a safe manner.

“We know how popular our Sunday Concerts are to residents and visitors and it will be a huge disappointment to all those involved.

“We also know that people will understand that the safety of visitors, staff and the artists, is of paramount importance to us.

“Please visit This is South Tyneside Festival website at www.southtynesidefestival.co.uk for event cancellation information.

“Discussions are currently taking place with Jason Donovan’s team regarding opportunities to reschedule his performance for a later date.

“An announcement will be made in due course.”

According to the Met Office, South Tyneside will experience highs of 20°C on Sunday, July 16, with the weather set to be mainly sunny with some cloudy intervals.

However, despite the bright weather, the borough is set to be hit with winds that are expected to reach over 40mph in speed.