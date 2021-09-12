Body found in search for missing man Carl Gent

A body has sadly been found in the search for missing man Carl Gent.

Northumbria Police confirmed on Sunday, September 12 that a body has been found in the search for missing man Carl Gent.

Carl, 39, was reported missing on Friday, September 10 after last being seen leaving an address in South Shields.

Formal identification is yet to take place but police believe the body is that of Carl Gent.

Superintendent Phil Shutt said in a statement: “This is an extremely sad conclusion to our investigation.

“Specialist officers are currently supporting Carl’s family during this incredibly difficult time and our thoughts are with them.

“I want to thank everyone who helped in our search by sharing our appeals and searching the area.

“We will continue to carry out inquiries to establish the circumstances around the death but at this stage we do not believe there to be any third party involvement.”

Once formal identification has been completed a report will be prepared for the coroner.

