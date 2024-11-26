Boldon Blossoms WI members ‘delighted’ to help support a South Tyneside foodbank

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 26th Nov 2024, 07:00 BST

A Women’s Institute group has helped to support a South Tyneside foodbank.

The Boldon Blossoms WI have presented the Boldon Community Association Foodbank with a cheque to help them out this festive season.

The group, which meets at the Community Association on the second Thursday of each month, raised money at the South Tyneside Arts Festival (START Festival).

Earlier this month, the committee members at Boldon Blossoms presented a cheque for £207 to Gordan and Leanne from the Boldon Community Association.

Committee members from Boldon Blossoms WI presenting a cheque to Gordon and Leanne at the Boldon Community Association Foodbank.
Committee members from Boldon Blossoms WI presenting a cheque to Gordon and Leanne at the Boldon Community Association Foodbank. | Other 3rd Party

Doreen Blacklock, a committee member at Boldon Blossoms WI, expressed her delight at being able to help the foodbank and revealed that the group is planning on more fundraiser at the end of the month.

She said: "Funds are raised by our WI every year for the community food bank.

“This helps enormously in these very difficult times.

“We were delighted, with the help of our lovely members, to raise so much money at the START festival for this worthy cause.

"On Friday 29th (November), there will be a Christmas Festival at the Community Association (6pm-8.45pm) and the WI will have one of the stalls there.

“Come and say ‘hello’ and join in the fun - again, all the money we raise will go to the foodbank."

You can keep up to date with the Boldon Blossoms WI by visiting: https://www.facebook.com/BoldonBlossomsWI/.

