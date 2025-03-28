Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Boldon Colliery Heritage Group is getting closer to making a community-led memorial a reality.

The Boldon Colliery Heritage Group has announced that it has secured a grant from The National Lottery Community Fund as it looks to bring a memorial to life.

The group is aiming to honour the proud mining and military heritage of Boldon Colliery through a permanent memorial within the village.

For the last three years, the project has been powered by local residents, volunteers and supporters who have fundraised tirelessly, as well as offering their time and expertise.

An artist's impression of how the Boldon Colliery Heritage Group memorial could look. | Other 3rd Party

Thanks to this, the group was able to take steps towards becoming a registered charity in 2024, which in turn allowed them to apply for larger grants and grow the ambition of the project.

The group has thanked everyone who has supported them so far and highlighted that the funding will help them make the project a reality.

A spokesperson for the Boldon Colliery Heritage Group said: “This support not only brings us closer to beginning phase one of our three-phase plan to construct the memorial, but also ensures that it remains a truly community-led initiative, reflecting the voices, stories, and pride of Boldon’s people.

“We are deeply grateful to everyone in the community who has supported us on this journey – whether through donations, volunteering, attending our events, or simply believing in our vision.

“Special thanks go to The National Lottery Community Fund and National Lottery players, whose belief in our project has provided the vital boost needed to move forward with confidence.

“With this funding, we are now one step closer to delivering on our promise: creating a lasting tribute to the miners and servicemen and women of Boldon – the generations who gave so much for us all.”

You can keep up to date with the Boldon Colliery Heritage Group by visiting: https://www.facebook.com/BoldonCollieryHeritageGroup/.

