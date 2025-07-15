Boldon Colliery Post Office officially reopens in its brand new location

A Boldon Colliery Post Office has reopened.

Newtown Post Office, which was based at Heron Food, on East View, in Boldon Colliery, officially reopened at its brand new location on Friday, July 11 - restoring services to the local community.

The Post Office is based at Premier, on Hedworth Lane - with the move coming after Heron Foods resigned as a operator partner in June 2024.

Kuljeet Kaur, the new postmaster. | Other 3rd Party

Kuljeet Kaur, the new postmaster, added the Newtown Post Office to her Premier store to give residents similar products and services to the former site.

Members of the public will be able to use the Post Office for things such as everyday banking, mail services, drop & go mail, home shopping returns and bill payments.

Lynne Archbold, Post Office Area Change Manager, has expressed her delight at being able to restore Post Office services to Boldon Colliery.

The Newtown Post Office has officially opened at its brand new location, at the Premier, on Hedworth Lane. | Other 3rd Party

She said: “We know how important a Post Office is to a community and we are delighted to restore a Post Office to Newtown and with opening six days a week.”

The Newtown Post Office will be open Monday to Saturday from 9am until 5.30pm - providing 51 hours of Post Office services to the local community per week.