Global Football Experience Provider, Pathway Soccer have joined forces with leading cardiac health charity Red Sky Foundation to provide once in a lifetime experiences for children living with complex heart conditions at some of the world’s biggest football clubs.

Pathway Soccer is a football experience provider making memories for children while working with some of the biggest names in world football. Matchday experiences at treble-winning Manchester City, ‘Spanish giants’ Real Madrid, the ‘German juggernauts’ Borussia

Children from schools and Grassroots Teams are taken into the heartbeat of the chosen clubs, where they are given the opportunity to train exclusively with club coaches at their training facilities, tour the iconic stadiums, take in the action of a first team men's or women’s fixture while also having the opportunity to test themselves in a friendly match against local opposition.

Dan Minhinnett and Sergio Petrucci

Boldon CA Girls team has been one of the teams to benefit from the programme.

One of the girls that plays on the team was born with a complex heart condition, which has now been treated successfully at the Children’s Heart Unit in the Freeman Hospital in Newcastle – one of the hospitals supported by Red Sky Foundation.

In the same way, annually, Red Sky Foundation free defibrillator campaign where the charity donate over 100 defibrillators to Grassroots Teams across the UK, in partnership with Grassroots Football Teams and Boldon's squad were one the winners.

Jill Scott MBE (former Lioness), started her football career at Boldon Girls Football Club, and is now one of our patrons.

Pathway Soccer have offered to take the team to see Manchester City Women’s Team play next year and are also giving them the chance to meet some of the team afterwards.

Pathway Soccer also provide overseas warm weather training camps in Europe and North America, perfect for preparing for the season ahead with a pre-season tour, mid-season.

Dan Minhinnett, Managing Director of Pathway Soccer, said: "I discovered Red Sky Foundation after my son came home from a workshop at his school; he was full of excitement after learning all about healthy hearts, lifesaving CPR and the support they give to children and adults living with heart disease.

"The organisation made such an impact on my 8-year-old and I’m delighted to form a long term partnership with Team Red Sky to help give poorly children receiving cardiac care the same opportunities we give to thousands of youngsters enjoying grassroots sport.”

“Red Sky Foundation founder, Sergio Petrucci MBE added: “Joining forces with Pathway Soccer's programme is an extremely exciting opportunity to give the children and the families we support the chance to make some extra special memories with some of the world’s biggest teams on the football stage and I’m thrilled to learn of positive impact we will have on more people.”