Boldon Netball Club is hosting a party for past and present members as it prepares to mark its 50th birthday.

The club which was originally founded by Eileen Bewick has grown massively since the 1970s.

The club has brought together girls and women of all ages and abilities to form the tight knit club it has become today.

Many of the girls and women play or have played at county level. Due to the highly qualified staff at Boldon Netball club players benefit from a wealth of experience and knowledge when it comes to training for games.

Julie Kimber started at the club at 13 and now takes on the role of Head Coach and Personal Development Lead inspiring girls and women to be the best they can be in netball.

She said: "The club has been around as long as I have and its great to see how it's developed over the years and how hard the players train.

"With the success of The Roses and England Netball investing in development officers the sport is on the rise and a lot more girls and women are getting involved."

Club members are very passionate about the sport they play with some of the younger ones hoping to make it to the England team one day and often attending games watching the national side play.

The club welcomes girls and women aged eight and above who'd like to get into netball.

Speaking ahead of the club's party, Julie said: "I'm looking forward to the night having past and present members together sharing netballing memories from over the years."

The club's birthday celebrations will take place Saturday, 3 February at Boldon Community Association from 7.30pm