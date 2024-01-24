LIFE IS LOVELY: Layla's personality is starting to flourish

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Now that Layla is 14 months old and able to walk around on her own, we are seeing a new side to her.

To think a year ago she only slept and drank milk to where she is now toddling around the sitting room causing havoc.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having a girl the second time round means more of her toys consist of dolls rather than cars and monster trucks.

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Layla with her dolly

Seeing the way she behaves with her dolls is the cutest. She is like a mother hen to her babies holding them and kissing them. It melts my heart when I hear her say 'aww baba'.

She loves her dollies and make sure everyone else does to as she sometimes passes on her mothering duties to others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I feel like we are seeing big changes in Layla at the age she is now as she's becoming more aware of the world around her and keen to explore it.

She's a very active baby who's always on the move and is always planning her escape as soon as the sitting room and dining room doors are open. The first place she toddles to is the snack cupboard. I don't blame her.

When she's not constantly on the go then her mouth is. She's a little chatterbox who loves to shout 'hiya' and 'tata' amongst other words as she babbles to us on her baby language.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She is also starting to understand her own emotions and if she isn't happy about something then she'll certainly bring out her stroppy side.