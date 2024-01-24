LIFE IS LOVELY: Layla's personality is starting to flourish
Layla is showing us what a clever little girl she is.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Now that Layla is 14 months old and able to walk around on her own, we are seeing a new side to her.
To think a year ago she only slept and drank milk to where she is now toddling around the sitting room causing havoc.
Having a girl the second time round means more of her toys consist of dolls rather than cars and monster trucks.
Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.
Seeing the way she behaves with her dolls is the cutest. She is like a mother hen to her babies holding them and kissing them. It melts my heart when I hear her say 'aww baba'.
She loves her dollies and make sure everyone else does to as she sometimes passes on her mothering duties to others.
I feel like we are seeing big changes in Layla at the age she is now as she's becoming more aware of the world around her and keen to explore it.
She's a very active baby who's always on the move and is always planning her escape as soon as the sitting room and dining room doors are open. The first place she toddles to is the snack cupboard. I don't blame her.
When she's not constantly on the go then her mouth is. She's a little chatterbox who loves to shout 'hiya' and 'tata' amongst other words as she babbles to us on her baby language.
She is also starting to understand her own emotions and if she isn't happy about something then she'll certainly bring out her stroppy side.
It's lovely to see her character flourish as she continues to learn and grow.