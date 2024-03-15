Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pupils from Sunshine Nursery in Boldon and schoolchildren from East Boldon Junior School teamed up for a community litter pick.

After noticing lots of litter whilst on a walk around the burn, nursery pupils decided they'd like to help tidy up the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The nursery partnered up with East Boldon Junior School so children of all ages could come together to help with the initiative.

A total of five bags of rubbish were collected around the burn by the children. On their way back to school East Boldon pupils continued to pick up more litter.

Children taking part in the litter pick

Lisa Leyden, Manager at Sunshine Nursery said: "Our children loved meeting the older children and the connection with local schools is helping our children to become more confident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The children are becoming increasingly excited about learning about the environment and are proud of the animals lives they have made better by collecting this rubbish."

Both the nursery and school are committed to keeping the area tidy so it is a safe and litter-free place for people and animals.

They have agreed to meet once a month to continue their community litter picking initiative and will also organise a sponsored litter pick.