Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Harton Academy’s 6th Form and Student’s Personal Development have been rated by Ofsted as ‘Outstanding’ following a recent inspection.

Inspectors judged the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, and leadership and management, all to be ‘Good’, leading to an overall judgment of ‘Good’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest recognition puts the school in a very strong position as it heads towards regaining outstanding across the board.

Ofsted has recognised what it is like to attend Harton Academy, they were impressed by the respect shown by students, the vison that staff, leaders, Governors and Directors have implemented to bring about further improvements at the school. Harton Academy empowers students to be the very best they can.

The Lead Inspector stated: “Standards of education and behaviour are high at Harton Academy.

Harton Academy

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The quality of the school’s personal development offer is exceptional.

“Provision to develop character and prepare students for life in modern Britain is exemplary”.

The report is a ringing endorsement of the hard work, dedication and commitment from both students and staff. This is another milestone in the Academy’s journey towards offering a ‘world class’ education experience at Harton. The glowing Ofsted report reflects the school's continuous efforts to provide a nurturing and enriching environment for all students.

Head Teacher, Jon Skurr, said: “We are delighted with the outcome of the inspection, as it reflects the hard work that staff and students have put in over recent years. I am particularly pleased that the report highlights how courteous, responsible, polite and well behaved our students are at Harton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

READ MORE: Book following characters in 1960s South Shields is gripping readers

“Under the new inspection framework it is some achievement to have any area graded as outstanding, but to have our Sixth Form and Personal Development areas graded at this is particularly impressive. We were pretty close to behaviour and safeguarding being up there as well, but it is a fantastic base to build upon for Harton Academy and the Illuminare Multi Academy Trust”.

The Illuminare Trust Chief Executive Officer, Sir Ken Gibson, added: “The most recent Ofsted report was a fabulous achievement for all at Harton and restored our faith a little in the entire process. The inspection team recognised much of the outstanding provision at Harton and used the terms “exemplary” and “exceptional” in the report”.

"I am delighted for the staff, students, parents, Governors and Directors of the school that their continued and marvellous efforts have been recognised and publicly acknowledged. I am confident that the school, under Mr Skurr’s leadership, will flourish and prosper even further in the future, and that Harton will continue to provide the outstanding education that we have become so accustomed to over the past 20 years.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad