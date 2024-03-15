Harton Academy on top form following 'Outstanding' rating from Ofsted
Harton Academy’s 6th Form and Student’s Personal Development have been rated by Ofsted as ‘Outstanding’ following a recent inspection.
Inspectors judged the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, and leadership and management, all to be ‘Good’, leading to an overall judgment of ‘Good’.
The latest recognition puts the school in a very strong position as it heads towards regaining outstanding across the board.
Ofsted has recognised what it is like to attend Harton Academy, they were impressed by the respect shown by students, the vison that staff, leaders, Governors and Directors have implemented to bring about further improvements at the school. Harton Academy empowers students to be the very best they can.
The Lead Inspector stated: “Standards of education and behaviour are high at Harton Academy.
"The quality of the school’s personal development offer is exceptional.
“Provision to develop character and prepare students for life in modern Britain is exemplary”.
The report is a ringing endorsement of the hard work, dedication and commitment from both students and staff. This is another milestone in the Academy’s journey towards offering a ‘world class’ education experience at Harton. The glowing Ofsted report reflects the school's continuous efforts to provide a nurturing and enriching environment for all students.
Head Teacher, Jon Skurr, said: “We are delighted with the outcome of the inspection, as it reflects the hard work that staff and students have put in over recent years. I am particularly pleased that the report highlights how courteous, responsible, polite and well behaved our students are at Harton.
“Under the new inspection framework it is some achievement to have any area graded as outstanding, but to have our Sixth Form and Personal Development areas graded at this is particularly impressive. We were pretty close to behaviour and safeguarding being up there as well, but it is a fantastic base to build upon for Harton Academy and the Illuminare Multi Academy Trust”.
The Illuminare Trust Chief Executive Officer, Sir Ken Gibson, added: “The most recent Ofsted report was a fabulous achievement for all at Harton and restored our faith a little in the entire process. The inspection team recognised much of the outstanding provision at Harton and used the terms “exemplary” and “exceptional” in the report”.
"I am delighted for the staff, students, parents, Governors and Directors of the school that their continued and marvellous efforts have been recognised and publicly acknowledged. I am confident that the school, under Mr Skurr’s leadership, will flourish and prosper even further in the future, and that Harton will continue to provide the outstanding education that we have become so accustomed to over the past 20 years.”
The future for Harton Academy is very bright, and investment will continue to ensure the Academy continues to offer state of the art resources, engaging after school activities, as students work to achieve their very best at GCSE and A Level.