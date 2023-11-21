The new baby room is designed for babies to two-year-old.

Boldon Colliery's Sunshine Nursery launched its official opening of the new baby room which sees staff care for under two-year-olds.

Based at Boldon Community Association, Lisa Leyden who took over as manager in the new year wanted to utilise new space in the centre which had become vacant.

With Government plans to enhance childcare for under two-year-olds Lisa knew this would be a perfect opportunity to create a baby room offering vital childcare to parents.

The nursery prides itself in being inclusive and cost effective to parents and has launched the new room for babies aged six weeks to aged two to accommodate parents needs for childcare.

South Tyneside Deputy Mayor Margaret Peacock officially opening the room

Funding has allowed the nursery to develop the baby room which features a range of sensory toys, messy play, fine motor skills activities.

The new room opened in September and currently has 10 infants enrolled.

Earlier this month the room was officially opened by South Tyneside Deputy Mayor Margaret Peacock, with attendance from councillors Adam Ellison, Fay Cunningham and Alison Strike and Boldon Community Association manager Susan Topping.

They were thrilled to see the new room and praised staff for their work creating the room.

Speaking of the new baby room, Lisa said: "The new baby room helps provide an opportunity to babies and makes a real difference to their development.

"Parents are really happy with the new room and we are already seeing the babies develop and interact with each other.

"I'm really happy with how the room looks."

Sunshine Nursery was praised earlier in the year as Ofsted rated the facility as 'Good'.