Boldon Pond members raise over £1,200 for animal charity through calendar sales
The funds raised by Boldon Pond members is vital to the charity.
and live on Freeview channel 276
In the run up to Christmas volunteers from Boldon Pond members were selling calendars in a bid raise vital funds for animal based charity Pawz For Thought.
The calendar which features wildlife at the pond photographed by pond member Carol Yung managed to generate 300 sales raising a total of £1,278 for the charity.
Boldon Pond Members is made up of volunteers who give up their time to look after the swans and their cygnets at the pond amongst other wildlife.
Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.
The volunteers have seen a number of incidents occur with wildlife which they've required the help from Pawz For Thought to access medical assistance for the animals.
The group members said: "We take it in turns to check on the wildlife daily and without us coming to keep an eye and protect the animals there'd be a lot more incidents.
"Paws For Thought have been a great help when the swans and cygnets have needed the vets and every penny raised has gone directly to support the work they do."
Julie Dyson of Pawz For Thought added: "The continued support and fundraising that occurs within the community always blows us away. We wouldn’t be able to do what we do without the donations and all the vital fundraisers like the Boldon Pond calendar sales.
"Every pound raised goes towards helping an animal in need in our community whether by going towards running costs of our facility, buying medication and paying our vets bills.
"All wildlife is equally important but Swans particularly touch many peoples hearts.
"Things like the calendars spread joy, happy memories and awareness for such a beautiful species that we hope the public continue to embrace. Thank you Boldon Pond community."