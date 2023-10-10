Boldon Pond Members raising money for animal charity through calendar sales

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Boldon Pond Members are raising vital funds for animal charity Pawz For Thought through the sale of 2024 calendars.

The 'On Boldon Pond 2024' calendar features a range of images of wildlife that can be found at the pond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boldon Pond Members work together to volunteer their time to ensure the safety of wildlife at the pond and keep the area clean of any litter and damage.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The members chose Pawz For thought, based in Sunderland which takes in cats, rabbits and other small animals as the charity has helped them deal with injured wildlife at the pond.

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

On Boldon Pond calendar

Ann Walsh of Boldon Pond Members said: "We are very keen to support the amazing work carried out by Pawz For Thought.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They have been involved in taking care of the wildlife on Boldon pond for many years and hopefully the money we raise will help towards the cost of building their very own Wildlife Hospital on site."

The calendar costs £7 (cash only) which can be purchased from Cafe Boldon, Pawz For Thought Rescue, or Pawz For Thought Shop both located in Sunderland or from Boldon Pond members Ann Walsh, Carol Yung or Sharon Quinn.

For more information regarding Boldon Pond or to purchase a calendar from Ann email [email protected]