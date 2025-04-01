Boldon woman releases second book which follows characters in 1960s South Shields

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Following the success of her first novel, a Boldon author has now released a sequel.

Yvonne Bloor, from Boldon, is hoping to build on the success of her first novel as she releases the second book in a series that follows a family in 1960s South Shields.

Her latest novel, titled ‘Jacqueline’s Journey’ takes place after her first, which was named ‘The Beach’.

The latest story follows Jacqueline as she navigates life following the tragic death of her husband, Declan - with her moving on from being a housewife to attending university.

Boldon author Yvonne Bloor has released her second book, titled 'Jacqueline's Journey'. | Other 3rd Party

Yvonne has told the Shields Gazette that the feedback on ‘Jacqueline’s Journey’ has been very positive - with readers requesting yet another instalment in the series.

She said: “It was a buzz to write Jacqueline’s Journey - the first one was very exciting but the second one has more in it in terms of character plots.

“Jacqueline’s husband dies in the first book so this one is finally about her and how she goes through life following his death.

“At the heart of the story, it is about the Gibson family but it mainly focuses on Jacqueline and there is quite a few twists and turns throughout it.

“There is a lot going on in the book because I wanted all of the characters to flow and have some explosive plot lines in there.

“Everyone who has read it so far have been telling me that they couldn’t put it down as there is so much going on, they always wanted to know what was coming next.

“A lot of people have been asking me to write a third book so I’ve been putting some ideas down about what could come next, but for me, I’ve got to find something that is going to be a page turner.”

‘Jacqueline’s Journey’ is available to buy at both Amazon and Waterstones.

If you wish to purchase it, you can do so by visiting: https://www.amazon.co.uk/Jacquelines-Journey-Yvonne-Bloor/dp/1917601972 or https://www.waterstones.com/book/jacquelines-journey/yvonne-bloor/9781917601979.

