Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A woman's recently published book set in 1960's South Shields is already proving to be a success amongst readers.

Yvonne Bloor's latest novel titled 'The Beach' follows The Gibson family who come from a mining village along the coastline of South Shields.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whilst the family live a quaint life, all that is about to change due to a mining disaster causing tragedy for the family.

The whole Community is fractured, but the social connection and togetherness stays strong within them with the help and support from the generous Father Donnelly of the Catholic Church.

Yvonne Bloor with the book

The book captures both the ups and downs of life which has resonated with readers. Yvonne, who previous worked in the legal and medical sector has always enjoyed writing, particularly poetry.

She became a mature student at Keele University and her passion for writing has grown ever since.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since retiring and having more time to focus on writing Yvonne decided to put her ideas into action and began writing this novel which is her first book.

Yvonne who lives in Boldon said: "Everyone that has read it so far says the story and characters really draw you in and they feel part of the book which is I wanted to create.

"I've had people I don't even know asking for copies of the book or complementing the book which is really great."

Due to the novel's success Yvonne is currently in the process of writing the second book which will focus on the main character finding herself after the tragedy she has suffered.

Yvonne's book 'The Beach' is available on Amazon https://www.amazon.co.uk/Beach-Yvonne-Bloor/dp/1916981763/